Everything From Target's New Fashion-y Brand Is Under-$50

This is part of Target’s strategy to get you to spend more time in their stores. In addition to playing upbeat music (to get your heart racing and encourage you to spend), the retailer wants to offer a boutique experience at a lower price point that’s focused on lines that are actually cute. A New Day, a women’s brand that is meant to be mixed and matched, and Goodfellow & Co., a menswear brand that provides modern takes on clothing and accessories, are currently. Project 62 , a chic home offering, and JoyLab, an activewear line that’s “fitness-meets-fashion-and-function,” hit shelves in October. Seems like Target is getting fashion-y AF.