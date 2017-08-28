Everything From Target's New Fashion-y Brand Is Under-$50

As if it weren’t hard enough to get in and out of Target with just the EOS shaving cream and lip gloss that you came for, now the shopping mecca wants to make an even more emotional connection with its shoppers — on Monday, Target officially launched two of the four new brands guaranteed to make your heart skip a beat and fork over your cash (sorry!).
This is part of Target’s strategy to get you to spend more time in their stores. In addition to playing upbeat music (to get your heart racing and encourage you to spend), the retailer wants to offer a boutique experience at a lower price point that’s focused on lines that are actually cute. A New Day, a women’s brand that is meant to be mixed and matched, and Goodfellow & Co., a menswear brand that provides modern takes on clothing and accessories, are currently. Project 62, a chic home offering, and JoyLab, an activewear line that’s “fitness-meets-fashion-and-function,” hit shelves in October. Seems like Target is getting fashion-y AF.
According to the Wall Street Journal, Target took a look at the brands that were performing the best and began to phase out the ones that weren't (like Merona and Mossimo) to create niche labels that speak to customers’ need to feel special. “People are looking for something that is more curated and meaningful to their specific lifestyle,” said Mark Tritton, Target’s chief merchandising officer.
These four collections are the first of over a dozen new brand launches coming to Target over the next two years, and we can now finally shop the one we've been waiting for. Click through to see the womenswear lookbook and score a few pieces from the collection for yourself.