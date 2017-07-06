You don't hear the words, "I can't wait for fall" too often, but they definitely apply here.
Target has announced that it's launching 12 new brands in the next couple of years, which is exciting enough. But the one we're most jazzed about is Project 62, a luxe-looking collection that's sleek and modern with a rustic edge. On offer are bar carts, throw pillows, servingware, and end tables, outfitted in chic patterns and metallic finishes.
"We knew we'd need to refresh our offerings — and define new ones — so our guests continue to love what they're discovering at Target and want to keep coming back, again and again," Mark Tritton, Target's executive vice president and chief merchandising officer, said in a statement. Tritton described Project 62 as a "modern home brand thoughtfully designed for everyday life."
You can find Project 62 in stores and at Target.com on September 19, 2017. See photos from the collection, ahead.