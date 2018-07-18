10 Cute Handbags You Can Get At Target For Under $35

How do you deal with a season of deals? Simple: by shopping more deals. That philosophy is exactly how we found ourselves driving down a dangerous path of clicking through Target's summer fashion arrivals. Well, that, and the flash sale they surprised us with this week. Although our favorite style wares weren't included in the roundup of discounts, we stumbled upon something even better.
Target's cute line-up of summer handbags are so good and so cheap, they don't even need a red tag to get us to take a second look. Ranging across our favorite Target brands like Who What Wear x Target and A New Day, we found basket bags, bucket bags, and even a little drawstring pouch that max out at $35. So instead of digging around the flash sale discount bins for things you don't need, take a stab at a handbag you do, that still rings in for less than a fancy potted plant.
