10 Cute Handbags You Can Get At Target For Under $35

Target's cute line-up of summer handbags are so good and so cheap, they don't even need a red tag to get us to take a second look. Ranging across our favorite Target brands like Who What Wear x Target and A New Day , we found basket bags bucket bags , and even a little drawstring pouch that max out at $35. So instead of digging around the flash sale discount bins for things you don't need, take a stab at a handbag you do, that still rings in for less than a fancy potted plant.