18 Bucket Bags To Buy When Mansur Gavriel Isn't An Option

The bucket bag has a universally appealing shape: It's structured, but not too structured; fashionable, but not too trendy, and it's the happy medium between a too-large tote and a too-small clutch. It's also one silhouette that both luxury designers and mass retailers have gotten behind (with fervor) in recent seasons, churning out different size, color, and material variations left and right. And while the original cult favorite belongs to Mansur Gavriel, it's hard to walk into any store without seeing some type of bucket bag these days.
If you're holding out for the OG, we get it. But if you're looking for some alternative options that are a little more wallet-friendly, there are plenty of just-as-worthy bucket bags (like the ones ahead) that you can sling over your shoulder now.
