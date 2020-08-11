Will The Pandemic Mark The End Of The Micro Purse?

Months into a global pandemic, our relationship with fashion has shifted. To be worth buying in the economically uncertain age of COVID-19, garments and accessories must be, at the very least, in tune with our new lifestyles. In the case of handbags, that means accommodating a newfound need for preparedness that’s become the norm for most, even the rich and famous. Forgetting something at home is no longer a simple inconvenience, but a real fear with potentially severe implications. No mask? In many states, you’ll be prohibited from entering any establishment, and even where it’s legal to go mask-free, you could put others at risk. No hand sanitizer? Though surface transmission of COVID is unlikely, it’s still possible, so have fun making peace with that on your trip to the grocery store. Even leaving your phone at home has become more tumultuous; what if you miss an alert about a new precautionary government order? In short, if your favorite purse can’t hold everything you need to feel OK about going outside, it’s probably going to sit in your closet for the foreseeable future.