Make An (On-Sale!) Micro Bag Your First Fall Fashion Purchase

Teeny-tiny versions of designer bags by labels such as Fendi and Jacquemus have been around for a few seasons now, thanks in part, I imagine, to their adorable size and for being slightly more wallet-friendly than their larger siblings. (For example, the Nano Baguette is $790 whereas the regular-sized, black-leather version is priced at a cool $3,190).
Intrigued? Be prepared to Marie Kondo your purse: micro bags fit only the barest of essentials, so they aren't the most practical choice. Still, a twee little handbag might just be the accessory to go with the oversized coats and menswear-inspired cuts and patterns that are trending for fall, so long as it’s big enough to carry your keys and phone.