A Canadian Personal Organizer Reviews Marie Kondo’s New Netflix Show (It Doesn’t Always Spark Joy)

“There’s this whole kind of mystical aspect of the show that wasn’t for me. Like when Kondo blesses the house. It’s not that I don’t appreciate taking a moment to appreciate the homes that people live in, but I wasn’t really clear on what was going on. Does she really think she’s communing with the spirit of the house? To me it was like when you’re in a yoga class with an instructor and you’re doing your poses and then the teacher just goes way off into the woooo. And then there’s the part where she “wakes up” the books, which is part of the Kondo Method — she’s tapping the books and the clients are just kid of giggling and going along. She’s famous and successful and so cute, but I feel like if I was working with a new client and told them we were going to wake up the books, they would think I was insane.”