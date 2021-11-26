The Best Black Friday Deals For Every Room In Your Home

If there is one place to save big this Cyber Week, it's on home essentials. (Don't worry we've still got you covered on the best fashion and beauty Black Friday deals, too.) Plan your purchases right and you can save hundreds off of individual big-ticket items like furniture, mattresses, small appliances, and vacuums. Those in the market for housewares will find plenty of discounts on decor, too.
IMO, there are three stages to making a house (or condo or apartment) a home. The first, and most stressful, is the move itself. Then comes the organizing and arranging. And finally, there's the accumulation of items that perfectly fit the dimensions, needs, and vibes of your new place. Say, a poster or original print to fill the empty space on the wall behind your desk. A lamp that brightens a dark corner. This final step involves a real commitment to your new place.
I spent almost all of my 20s oscillating between steps one and two — the boxes I moved clear across the country to never unpack and then move back with are a testament to that — which is why it's so nice to luxuriate in that last stage. Whether you're just settling into someplace new or looking for a way to refresh your space, we've got you covered with the best Black Friday deals on everything for your home.
From furniture and decor to kitchenware and small appliances (don't forget linens), there's a sale for you because making a commitment to your space shouldn't have to involve a trip to the bank (unless it's for a mortgage). Keep scrolling for savings — and don't forget to check out our roundup of the best Black Friday mattress deals.
Best Black Friday Home Deals Canada Quick Links
Furniture & Decor
Article: Save on 100 select items
CB2: Save up to 50% off select items
Cold Picnic: Save 20% off sitewide with code NOLEFTOVERS (some exclusions)
Crate & Barrel: Save up to 50% off select items
Design Within Reach: Save 15% off sitewide (some exclusions)
Funsty: Save up to 15% off
HAY: Save 15% off sitewide
Hudson's Bay: Save up to 70% off select home essentials from every category
Rove Concepts: Save up to 50% off select furniture styles
Society6: Save up to 50% sitewide
Stylegarage: Save 10% off select items
Sundays: Save up to 20% off sitewide (some exclusions)
Viewpnt: Save up to 20% off select items
Wayfair: Save up to 80% off select items
West Elm: Save up to 40% off furniture and bedding
Bed & Bath
Brooklinen: Save 20% off sitewide
Dusen Dusen: Save 25% off select items
Hush: Save on mattresses and bundles
Linen Chest: Save up to 70% off select items
Maison Tess: Save up to 40% off bedding and select tableware
Parachute: Save 20% off sitewide
Kitchen
Fable: Save 10% off sitewide, 15% on orders $300+
Kana: Save 30% off sitewide
Kilne: Save 10% off all knife sets
Nespresso: Save up to $130 off coffee machines
Ninja: Save 35% off select products or 10% off orders $75+ with code BF10
Our Place: Save up to $175 on sitewide sale
Vitamix: Save on bestselling blenders
William Sonoma: Save up to 50% off select products
Zwilling: Save up to 70% off on select products
Smart Home & Tech
Best Black Friday Home Decor Deals
The New York-based design company is offering 20% off their entire line with the exception of their new Solaris collection. Orders ship from the U.S., duties extra.
Save up to 50% off select items including furniture, kitchen and dining, bed and bath, and more. Orders ship domestically. In store and curbside pickup options available.
Danish brand HAY is offering 15% off sitewide for Black Friday. Plus, free shipping on all furniture. Duties are included.
Shop early Black Friday deals and save 50% off on wall art, 40% home decor, bed and bath, and 30% off everything else. Orders ship from international vendors. Duties not included.
Save up to 60% off living room seating, kitchen and dining furniture, up to 40% off bedroom furniture, up to 70% off bedding, up to 65% off kitchen essentials, up to 55% off bathroom upgrades and up to 80% off rugs and lighting — and more! Free shipping on smaller items when purchases total $50 or more.
Take advantage of discounts on every category and for a limited time, save up to 40% off furniture and bedding for Black Friday. Orders ship domestically.
Best Black Friday Deals On Bedding & Linens
For a limited time, save 20% off sitewide. Prices in USD. Orders ship from the U.S. Duties included in flat rate delivery fee of $39.
For Black Friday, colourful and trendy home decor brand Dusen Dusen is offering 25% off almost everything including their towel sets, robes, bedding and items for your home. Orders ship from the U.S. Duties extra.
The brand is offering three specials for Black Friday. Deal 1: Buy a blankets and get a free pillow ($149 value). Deal 2: Buy 2 blankets, get two pillows and $50 off ($350 value). Deal 3: Save $300 off mattresses and get two free pillows with every purchase. Orders ship domestically. Free delivery.
Save up to 70% off select items, plus an extra 25% off bedding and 20% off other items including clearance! Orders ship domestically. Free delivery on purchases of $99 (excludes oversized items and some rural areas).
For a limited time, save up to 40% off all bedding and select tableware, and receive a free white cotton duvet cover with purchases over $250 by using the code BLACKFRIDAY21.
For Black Friday, save 20% sitewide over at Parachute, including on bedding, bath, loungewear and decor — as well as mattresses. Free shipping, duties included.
Best Black Friday Deals On Kitchen Essentials & Small Appliances
Vancouver-based ceramic dinnerware company Fable is offering 10% off sitewide for Black Friday. Get 15% off on orders of $300 or more, and 20% off orders of $600. The sale includes the brand's covetable flatware and glassware. Orders are shipped domestically.
For a limited time, save 30% off sitewide on all cookware. Orders ship domestically. Free delivery on purchases of $75 or more.
For a limited time, save 10% off all knife sets. Orders ship domestically. Free delivery on all purchases.
Save up to $130 off the brand's coffee machines and receive a $25 coffee credit. Orders ship domestically. Free delivery on purchases of $99 or more.
Save up to 35% on select Ninja blenders, grills, air fryers and more. Or take 10% off (and free delivery) all orders of $75 or more with the code BF10. Orders ship domestically.
This popular cookware brand's Black Friday sale is so big it's got an entire post to itself. As part of its sitewide sale, you can save up to $175 off Our Place essentials and bundles. Orders ship domestically.
For a limited time, save up to 50% off select items from this high-end retailer of cookware and kitchen appliances. Orders ship domestically.
Shop up to 70% off for Zwilling's early Black Friday sale, which includes kitchen essentials from Henckels, Staub, and Ballarini. Orders ship domestically. Free delivery on purchases over $99.
Best Black Friday Deals On Smart Home Devices
For a limited time, save on Google's connected home devices, including Nest thermostats, doorbells, cameras, routers, and hub. Free delivery on all orders.
Best Black Friday Furniture Deals
For Black Friday, save on 100 items including furniture, lighting and decor, shop exclusive bundles, and receive special financing rates. Article has a flat rate fee for contactless delivery of $49, with free shipping on orders of $999 or more. Duties included.
For a limited time, DWR is offering 15% off almost everything sitewide including many bestselling furniture styles (Herman Miller and Knoll ship free!) as well as rugs, decor, and lighting. For small items, purchases of $50 or more ship free. All orders include duties.
Save up to 50% off a small selection of furniture styles. Members can take 20% off sitewide until Nov. 24 at midnight Pacific time. Orders ship domestically.
For Black Friday, Stylegarage showroom in Toronto is offering 10% off all Ethnicraft furniture pieces.
From now until Nov. 29 at midnight, save up to 20% off sitewide (excluding Movie Night Collection). Free delivery on all orders.
Best Black Friday Department Store Deals
Save up to 70% off select items from every department and home category including bath and bedding, furniture and mattresses, kitchen essentials, dinnerware, major appliances, home decor, and more. Price match guarantee. Orders ship domestically. For a limited time, free delivery if you spend $35 or more.
Best Black Friday Deals On Luxury Home Goods
Save 5% off on orders over $299, 10% on orders over $799 and 15% on orders over $1,499. Orders ship from the Greater Toronto Area.
