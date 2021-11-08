Our Place is a company that considers its environmental impact by implementing sustainable shipping methods; each pan is shipped in 100% recyclable and biodegradable boxes that total under 10 pieces (including the box itself). Each Always Pan comes packaged with an instruction pamphlet on care & cleaning plus a bonus all-natural sponge. The chic colour options include Steam, Spice, Sage, Blue Salt, Char, Heat (a red-hot Lunar New Year colourway), Zest, Blanch (its latest hue), Lavendar and Terracotta (which is sadly sold out at the moment).