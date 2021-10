A pot pie is an easy way to use up some leftover protein in a new and inventive way. Chop up carrots and green beans, add a creamy roux (try using Silk unsweetened almond beverage and flour), toss in your leftover meat, fill a premade pie crust, and cover the top with additional crust. Pop the pie into the oven until golden brown and bubbling (about 20 minutes) for a delicious lunch or dinner. Or better yet, Devon Latte, head chef at Vancouver’s The Acorn Restaurant , suggests utilizing all your leftover mashed potatoes (because of course there are mashed potatoes) as a shepherd’s pie of sorts. Once your potato confection is baked and ready to go, top it off with some reheated gravy and add a side salad made from thinly sliced Brussels sprouts tossed in a light vinaigrette.