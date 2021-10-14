When it comes to leftovers, there are exactly three kinds of people in this world: 1. those who simply reheat day-old food exactly as it is, 2. those who allow it to sit in Tupperware containers in the back of the fridge for the next four months, and 3. those who use their surplus as an opportunity for creativity. We’re here to encourage the latter — especially throughout fall and winter, when we typically over-prepare for many a large, jovial meal.