5 Urban Indigenous Chefs & The Dishes They Can’t Live Without

A few summers ago, I was walking in the tall grass on Peepeekisis Cree Nation in Southern Saskatchewan with my Kokum. She bent down to pick up a dandelion, and fondly recalled how her mother would fry up a dandelion in some butter, a rare delicacy for a Cree family in the '40s. At that time, government-appointed Indian Agents governed almost everything Indigenous people did on the rez , including how much and what they ate. Butter was hard to come by.