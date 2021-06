Why Indigenous People Need Other Indigenous People To Heal

Finding Our Power Together’s aim is to build on that missing link of land-based cultural healing. In 2020it launched an online program called Building Your Bundle in which staff uses an Indigenous cultural healing lens with clinical Western approaches. One example of this practice includes sending participants an actual bundle bag to carry their medicines (tobacco, sage, cedar) in. “What we find from talking to the survivors of suicide is that a number of young Indigenous people are disconnected from who they are, their culture or their land, and that's what leads to loss of life,” says Ineese-Nash. “What we try to do is create connection — to another young person, a mentor, culture, members of their family, community, land, and spirit.” She continues: “For us, it's about bringing those tools back and fostering an environment where the next generation of Indigenous leaders already know who they are and are able to pick up their bundles and support one another.”