Whether you had a huge fight with your partner, a work meeting that didn't go as planned, or you just had a series of unfortunate, awkward events, almost all of us have gone through the kind of day that makes you want to crawl into bed as soon as you get home and stay there for the rest of eternity.
But while throwing on sweatpants and tuning out the world is one way to deal, Marni Amsellem, PhD, a clinical psychologist at Smart Health Psychology, says there are plenty of other things you can do to turn a crappy day around, should you feel so inclined. She also points out that it's important to take care of yourself after a bad day, even if it doesn't seem like a huge deal in the grand scheme of things.
"We need to nurture ourselves regularly in order to build ourselves up," she says. "We become more vulnerable to the effects of stress when we haven't." Even if you think you're just dealing with a bunch of daily annoyances, those tiny little things can add up. "What we do on a regular basis very much affects how we will respond when we’re in a very stressful place," Dr. Amsellem says.
With that in mind, we asked a few therapists for their tips on how to bounce back from a doozy of a bad day. Read on for their advice.