Mindless Mouth Biting Could Be More Serious Than You Think

As important as it is to treat the symptoms, Karahassan emphasizes the need to tackle the root emotional cause of mouth biting in order to stop. "Understanding the motives behind your actions will help you to understand why you bite your cheeks and make the change to stop doing it in the future," he explains. If you have no idea where to start with this journey, Karahassan suggests first trying to become conscious of when you are mouth biting. From there it is about identifying the triggers (the setting you are in, the people you are around) and linking those to an emotional response like stress or anxiety. Then it is about finding a different coping method for those emotions.