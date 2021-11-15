Being Embarrassed Is Good, Actually

As much as I sometimes wish there was something to be done about this particular kind of embarrassment, understanding that the only thing to do, really, is embrace it as one of those quirks that come with being a human who cares about being a part of a community is its own kind of relief. There’s some comfort in knowing, after all, that we’re all slightly ridiculous. In fact, it’s beautiful, in a way. We’re all just trying to make it through this world as best we can, without stepping on anyone’s toes — especially in that moment we shift from walking into a steady jog.