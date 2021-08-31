Some Houseplants Are Selling For Thousands Of Dollars. But Who’s Buying Them?

Watching her friends' collections, as well as her own, grow is far and away the most rewarding part of collecting for Lauren. "Hoyas, which are what I mainly collect, are pretty slow growers, so I love watching new growth develop," she says. "They're also pretty active plants and will move their vines around looking for something to climb so I like seeing what they've latched onto this time. It's seriously not uncommon to find me just staring at my shelves or dresser or window sills for extended periods of time, picking them up and analyzing them for any new changes." The growth that comes from tending to a living thing is also an appeal for Sophie. "It's incredibly rewarding to watch a plant grow under your care, especially when that plant is notoriously difficult to care for," she explains. "You get a sense of pride from being able to grow something other people have failed at doing. I've recently gotten into pollinating anthuriums to grow them from seed. The process is often convoluted, but really exciting when you successfully pollinate a plant and get seeds from it." The challenge is captivating to Alex, too. "Gardening taught me from a young age that hard work and patience pay off," he shares. "I think as adults, especially in a world driven by instant gratification from the internet, gardening brings some anticipation back into our daily lives."