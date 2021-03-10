Are Anyone’s Pandemic Plants Still Alive? Actually, Yes!

Pandemic plant journeys haven’t remained solely inside, especially for those with coveted outdoor space. Jess Wolinsky, an executive assistant in Los Angeles, CA, started growing tomatoes in her backyard during the first lockdown in 2020. Her tomatoes were at their peak in July 2020, when Wolinsky found out her mother, Marcia, had pancreatic cancer. She immediately went to Florida to care for her mom; without Wolinsky there to care for it, her garden died. But she was resilient, and so was her green thumb. “Together we grew five different kinds of tomatoes, rosemary, basil, celery, eggplant, strawberries, and many kinds of flowering plants that specifically grow really well in Florida,” she tells me. “We were obviously both devastated with the diagnosis, and our garden gave us a reason to be outside and really boosted my mental health. It feels really good to nurture something and put depressive, sad energy into growing new life, especially when life becomes very precious all of a sudden.” Now that Wolinsky is back in Los Angeles, her and her mom’s respective gardens are what keep them connected, “We FaceTime all the time and talk about our plants. She shows me the tomatoes I planted when I was with her and I now have a Abutilon ‘Red Tiger’ inspired by her garden — it makes me feel closer to her even though we’re thousands of miles away.”