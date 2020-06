The Freedom Garden Initiative Is Giving New Meaning To Victory Gardens

Following the May 25 police killing of George Floyd and the protests and movement it ignited across the world, the studio, like so many other organizations, began looking for specific ways it could show up in the fight for racial justice. Shannon Lai , Studio Lily Kwong's resident urban farmer, put together a working Google Doc of direct ways to support Black-owned farms and organizations that support Black farmers. It now contains over 200 resources. A link to the Doc is shared in the bio of the Freedom Garden's Instagram account . There, the studio also announced that Lai, who formerly worked as the farm manager at Brooklyn Grange , is offering hour-long one-on-one consultations for people starting their first edible garden or needing advice on current crops. Each session costs $100, and 100% of the proceeds will be donated to Black-owned farms and organizations that have been fighting for justice in our food system.