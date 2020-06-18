The Freedom Garden Initiative Is Giving New Meaning To Victory Gardens

View this post on Instagram
A few weeks ago @lily_kwong, friend and colleague from @newinc, came to me with the idea to envision what wartime posters for Freedom Gardens would like, a new initiative for the urban individual to become self-sustainable in growing their own food. We looked at WWII-era Victory Garden posters and noticed they all had something in common—white people only! Well the modern world is filled with diversity so we wanted to reflect that. Bold and colorful describe her and the fruits she grows. Swipe thru to see inspo images and details. More poster designs in the coming weeks! Follow @freedom_gardens to learn more about the movement! #fruitsoffreedom #freedomgardens
Are you ready for the #FREEDOMGARDENS movement to begin?! To kickstart our journey (and yours!), we're collaborating with the incredibly talented Industrial Designer and Eco Futurist @lilysayhey on the easiest, cheapest FIRST STEP to growing your own food 🥬 This is new to us too and we'll be sharing our team's journey over @freedom_gardens, and we want to see what you're growing too! Each week we'll be posting a #freedomgardenschallenge so we can go through this together - share your progress photos & join us 💚 Check out Lily Taguiri's diagrams here with photos of her Greenpoint apartment crops coming tomorrow 👀 #freedomgardens