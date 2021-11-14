Being Embarrassed Is Good, Actually

Of course, people have slightly different viewpoints on what social scripts are and what sorts of behaviours break them. So while it might seem innocuous to take the time to put away your change properly, most people would consider “not holding up a line” to be a social script — meaning, the “correct” behaviour for the social situation of “standing in line” is “move quickly so as not to delay the other people in the queue.” “Many people may feel that they are holding up the line by taking that extra five seconds,” to put away their change, Dr. Feinberg explains. Even when no one is behind you, as was the case during my spontaneous sunflower purchase, you might feel that you’re delaying the checkout person; or, the script may simply be so ingrained in you that you feel pressure to stick to it in all situations.