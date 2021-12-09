There’s No Such Thing As The Perfect Morning Routine

David explains that we’re drawn to aspirational but achievable routines in part because of social pressure, particularly from the media and which has only strengthened with the advent of social media. "When we get to see people's best lives through Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and then also have things marketed to us that are always focused on the aspirational, it means that pretty much everybody has a completely unrealistic perception of what life is or what life can be." He says that instead of being satisfied with life as it is in that moment, or seeing small things as achievements, we end up requiring ourselves to meet big goals. These big goals could be specific (such as working out every other day to become fitter) or more nebulous (like reading regularly to feel more on top of things). Rather than improving your life satisfaction, focusing on these large goals actually lessens it.



Take the feeling when you achieve a target you’ve been setting for yourself for years: you may expect to feel elation, joy and satisfaction but it can often result in a sense of loss or even emptiness. And with more nebulous targets, there is no end point, just a constant spinning of the wheel. It’s a kind of projection bias – your worth comes from chasing the targets, assuming (or projecting) how you will feel when they have been achieved or ticked off the list. And the expectation rarely lives up to the reality.