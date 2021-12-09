There’s No Such Thing As The Perfect Morning Routine

Whatever formulation of routine I land on, it’s always aspirational – it rarely lasts for more than a month as life gets in the way. Occasionally I’ve become fixated on certain aspects of the routine, to the point of obsession. The fact that whatever routine I adopt falls away seems to suggest it’s inherently unsustainable but I’m still so drawn to it. This is particularly true at this stage of the pandemic — for those of us who have been largely working from home, returning to the office at any scale has uprooted former structures. Now, with the new variant, we’re back in flux. Establishing routines that accommodate the shifting rules around commuting, longer days and the accompanying exhaustion feels like throwing barely cooked spaghetti at the wall. Something may stick but the vast majority is going to bounce off and make a mess.