Every night before bed I’ll set my alarm to get up two hours before I need to leave the house the next day. Those two hours are time I dedicate to do the things I love before a big day. So that will either be going for a walk or a run, listening to a podcast, washing my hair, filling up my water bottle and getting a head start on hydrating. Taking my vitamins and getting a coffee. Then based on whatever email , text or call I get – that will determine my schedule for the rest of the day.