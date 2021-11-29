I have a three-year-old, so mornings often feel like I'll never feel rested for the rest of my life. The thing that usually changes that direction of thinking and makes me feel like I can potentially kick my to-do list in the butt is a combination of intermittent fasting, meditation or devotional time, plus some form of exercise or undivided hang time with my kid before he goes to kindy. But to be honest, a swim in the morning caters for most of the above if I can get it in.