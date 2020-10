When The Arm Party Is Over: Inside The Rise & Fall Of The Man Repeller Aesthetic

Last week, it was announced that Man Repeller — the personal fashion blog-turned-lifestyle website started by Leandra Medine Cohen in 2010 — was shutting down as a result of “financial constraints.” This news had been preceded by Medine Cohen “stepping back” from the publication in June following criticism about the company’s lack of diversity and poor treatment of former POC employees. “Man Repeller was founded to celebrate self expression in all of its forms but it has become clear that I've failed to deliver on this mission,” Medine Cohen said then. “The team deserves a chance to show you what Man Repeller can be with me on the sidelines so I'm going to step back and let them show you.” Three months later, the site rebranded as Repeller and promised “many more changes to come.” Now, less than two months after that, the site has ceased publication altogether. But even though many companies are struggling with the economic ramifications of the pandemic, it’s hard not to question whether the real problem with the site was that its “man-repelling” fashion aesthetic had slowly lost its appeal over the years, and COVID-19 and the racial reckoning were just the final nails in the Man Repeller coffin.