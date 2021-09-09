The Millennials Gardening To Combat Anxiety

Natasha, 22, agrees that the sense of purpose and achievement gardening brings has helped her on her darkest days. "It was really satisfying to see something growing and improving even on the days when I was struggling to complete normal tasks myself, like showering or eating due to my anxiety and depression," she says. Natasha hadn’t thought much about the therapeutic possibilities of the plants she had been gifted when moving into a new apartment building in Victoria, Australia, but soon found tending to them gave her a sense of calm. She looked into growing herbs and now incorporates them into her cooking, while her growing collection of succulents and flowers now includes a peace lily and a large jade plant for good luck.