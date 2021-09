The Millennials Gardening To Combat Anxiety

Kirsty, 28, describes her allotment, where she grows a variety of fruit, vegetables and flowers, as her sanctuary. Having suffered a traumatic pregnancy and birth last year, Kirsty developed post-traumatic stress disorder. While looking for natural treatments, gardening kept cropping up as an option. In Lincoln, where Kirsty lives, the waiting list for allotments is short, and within three weeks of applying, she was on her plot. Being able to reap fresh, organic produce for her two young daughters also gives Kirsty a sense of achievement, and publishing updates on her blog has enabled her to share her experiences. "My allotment has had a huge effect on my wellbeing and mental health and I’m not sure where I would be without it," she admits.