Has The #AntiWork Movement Replaced Hustle Culture?

The hustle hard mentality is not always bad. Without it, my immigrant dad would not have moved from being a taxi driver to heading a bank and I wouldn't have had an incredible legal career that allowed me to travel the world. Those from ethnic minorities, low-income backgrounds and marginalised groups often have to work harder to get to the same place as white British people (this is a key issue with hustle culture more generally). That said, balance is important, wherever you are from. Overworking helped me to thrive professionally but with it came failed relationships, strained friendships and ill health from the stress of never switching off. This is the dark side of hustle culture that people hardly ever talk about so I’m happy to see the cultural shift and conversations that the antiwork movement has inspired so far.