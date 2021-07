WFH Burnout Is Real, Here’s How To Beat It

The increase in working hours is further backed up by a recent LinkedIn study which found that some of us are putting in an extra 28 hours a month while working from home – equivalent to four working days. While many have enjoyed the lack of commute and more casual working environment, it can mean that stress, as well as workload, flows into later hours, allowing burnout to creep up on you. Plus, there’s the lack of variety in your workday that would otherwise have been provided by travel, lunch, running errands and socialising. "Our days are therefore becoming grey and our brains are burning and clouding from sitting in front of a screen for so long," Lucy Fuller , a UKCP-accredited psychotherapist, previously told the Huffington Post . "We’re effectively trapped in this way of work without a definite endpoint to look forward to."