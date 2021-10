Has The #AntiWork Movement Replaced Hustle Culture?

I like to think of antiwork as the exact opposite of hustle culture – the expectation that you have to grind and sacrifice your personal life to be a high earner or reach the top of whatever career ladder you are climbing. As a self-described high-achiever who experienced (and escaped) the burnout that came with a 'hustle hard', multi-figure legal career, it is refreshing to see the counter-narrative against overwork entering the mainstream. It’s important to note, of course, that 'burnout' is a tricky concept . It has become so widely used during the pandemic that we are beginning to lose sight of what it means. Are you actually burned out or are you overworked, underpaid and leaned upon too much? Also, what counts as burnout for some (the term is most often overused in office environments) can look very different for, say, a nurse or a carer.