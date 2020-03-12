"I never even considered that I might have been discriminated against until the last few years," says Arnie Puntis, 37, a physiotherapist for the NHS. "I’d always worked hard – before I had kids I would frequently stay late, take on extra work and make sure I was doing the absolute best I could. But looking back, I was the only Asian in my physio school. Comments that I 'speak well', I think, differentiated me; colleagues assumed that I’d been privately educated and treated me as such. Previous employers have said things to me like 'you’re basically white' as though I should be pleased with that. I’m not – I’m brown. If I hadn't been 'accepted' as 'one of them', would my hard work have been rewarded so willingly? I don’t know. I’m lucky that now I have a wonderfully supportive boss who values my work/life balance and, more importantly, my happiness."