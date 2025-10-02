Yasmin Suteja’s Career Pivot & The Power Of Creative Collaborators
Yasmin Suteja has been a leader in Australia’s creative scene for over a decade, and now the photographer, director and content creator is branching out into a new era of her career. Yasmin founded Culture Machine, a collaborative creative services and talent agency, which she worked on alongside the likes of Kath Ebbs, Mimi Elashiry and her brother, Kai Suteja, back in 2013—just as the content creation and influencer era was kicking off.
In the years since, she's worked as a photographer and art director for big brands like Adidas, JD Sports, The Iconic, Bumble and more. Now, in her thirties, Yasmin wants to hone her skills in directing of all types — advertising, documentaries, film and television. “I [want] to get into the crux of identity. The struggle of figuring out who you are is what I'm super interested in,” Yasmin tells Refinery29 Australia.
While the photographer and director was seen as a mentor for Culture Machine’s talent for years (despite only being in her twenties herself), Yasmin knew it was time to get her hands dirty and be the least experienced person in the room for the first time in a decade.
This drive pushed her to cold email Heartbreak High director Gracie Otto “about twenty times” to get onto a film set.
“It was an amazing opportunity. I got to see how TV is made, and how a Netflix show happens—how many people are involved, and what the role of a director is in that capacity.”
Alongside her experience assisting on Heartbreak High, in 2023, Yasmin’s debut documentary, Dying To Succeed, won the 2023 Fresh Cuts initiative at the Australian International Documentary Conference.
Moving to Melbourne from Sydney has been another “game-changing” catalyst in her new career chapter. What began as a three-month contract with a production company has resulted in a fresh perspective and new collaborators. “Melbourne’s opened me up to the most incredible creatives. Everyone’s so excited to volunteer their time to what I’m trying to do. They really believe in me,” she says.
While styling isn’t her main passion, as a director, fashion naturally weaves into the stories she’s trying to tell. Her experience shooting for a multitude of fashion clients means that her creative inspiration often connects back to that world. "Fashion comes into my work and craft because it's predominantly what I shoot. My work is kind of known for being tapped in on fashion and [having] an appreciation for style," Yasmin says.
Yasmin also credits her new city of Melbourne as a big source of fashion inspiration. While sourcing outfits at Reina Melbourne and Retro Star for a photoshoot, Yasmin notes Melbourne’s love for unique (and often second-hand) pieces. “Melbourne has inspired me a lot in terms of fashion and style,” says Yasmin. “There’s a real appreciation for archive designer quality pieces — pieces that have lasted the test of time.”
As she enters a new era of her creative career, Yasmin also credits the rapid development in technology for creatives as something that excites her. “I think [technology] is making way for the next generation.”
One tool that's helping Yasmin’s creativity is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7. She uses the phone to snap inspiration, navigate a new city, and log her favourite fashion stores. The phone is supercharged by Google Gemini*, making it even easier to discover, capture and share your style.
While it’s easy to stay in your lane and stick to what you know, Yasmin proves that the first decade is only just the beginning in a creative career. From moving cities to gaining television director credits and finding new collaborators, it seems Yasmin’s next chapter is going to be a good one.
