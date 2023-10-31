Being able to have the flexibility in my work hours to spend with my family and, ultimately, to create mindful products that can help people.



I love our customers and the direct feedback we get is what makes all the stress and hard work worthwhile. Having a small business, you work more hours not less. It's harder to switch off like a traditional job on the weekends and holidays but your work can be done at any time during the day. I now get to drop and pick up my son from school which I never did previously.