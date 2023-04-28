“The Two Medical Systems Aren’t Enemies”: What Natural Health Practitioners Are Tired Of Hearing

Whether you swear by your acupuncture appointments or got your period back with the help of a nutritionist, there's no denying that natural health practices – such as Chinese herbal medicine and naturopathy – can work hand-in-hand with Western medicine.
Despite the results, misconceptions around natural health's effectiveness are common. From "that didn't work for me" to, "it's all woo-woo", we thought we'd speak with seven alumni of Endeavour College of Natural Health about their experience in the industry and what they're sick of hearing about it.
Lani Finau, Clinical Nutritionist
What do you get sick of hearing about natural health?
In terms of natural health as a whole, I of course get sick of hearing that it doesn’t work. But to niche down a little, as an accredited and practising Clinical Nutritionist with an entire degree in Health Science, I do get sick of being compared to and thought of as less legitimate than a Dietitian.
Unfortunately, the term ‘Nutritionist’ is not regulated like the term ‘Dietitian’ is. This means that anyone (yes, anyone) can call themselves a Nutritionist – without a single smidge of education in the field to back it up.
When thinking of this at a large scale it’s easy to see how we got to this point of being often under-respected in the industry. It’s that classic story of one kid mucking up in class and causing everyone to get detention and we’re still trying to prove to the teacher that we’re not all like that.
It is sad that someone that does a two-day nutrition workshop, and someone that undergoes a Bachelor’s degree, can both technically be called the same thing.
It’s unfortunate that this is the reality of where we’re at – but I do genuinely believe that having these conversations will one day help change this, allowing our profession to be recognised the way it should be.
What’s natural health’s most common misconception?
That it doesn’t work. There is still a belief that natural health is just some ‘woo-woo’ nonsense that is all yoni steams and no science.
We are constantly working against this misconception to prove the legitimacy behind what people can be so quick to dismiss. I do feel it is clear how we got here. The foundations we work with in natural health take time, and time takes patience – which is something our 15-second attention spans do not have space for. (Thank you, TikTok).
Veronika Peovska, Acupuncturist and Chinese Medicine Practitioner
What's your day-to-day like in this profession?
A normal working day involves going to one of the three clinics that I work at around Sydney. During any given day I treat a number of patients seeking assistance for a variety of reasons.
These may include musculoskeletal conditions, pain, female and male fertility support, women’s health conditions, sleep issues, stress, and digestive concerns. At the end of a clinic day, or if I have time between patients, I usually work on treatment plans, catch up on emails, or organise stock orders for any equipment I may need.
What made you want to get into the practice and what is your favourite thing about your profession?
I was originally studying a Naturopathy degree at ECNH when I applied for a receptionist job at a Chinese medicine clinic. I began to learn more about acupuncture, and after experiencing a number of treatments for myself, I decided to give it a go.
My favourite thing about my profession is being able to help and connect with people. I often find that many of my clients have come to acupuncture as a last resort, after having tried several treatment methods already. I enjoy giving people the time and space to talk about their health history, while offering them a different perspective on what may be affecting their wellbeing.
What do you get sick of hearing about natural health?
‘Does it actually work?’
I get asked this question often and find it a bit comical but I wouldn't continue a career in something that I didn’t believe was effective.
No, your acupuncturist or naturopath won’t be the first person you consult for an emergency such as an accident. However, there is no doubt that natural medicine excels in its ability to address other types of disorders, with little to no side effects.
Natural medicine was the primary form of healthcare before modern methods of medicine were ever developed. Many of the medications we use today are derived from medicinal compounds found in plants, so the separation is not as wide as we may think.
Casey Wise, Clinical Nutritionist
What made you want to get into the practice and what is your favourite thing about your profession?
At 17 years old I was diagnosed with debilitating rheumatoid arthritis. The pain and swelling in my joints was so severe that there were days when I couldn’t get out of bed. I walked out of my doctor’s office with no concrete explanation and a script for heavy medications that I’d need to take for the rest of my life. It was such a confusing time for me and my family – on the outside I looked like a young, healthy woman and yet I was in intense pain.
Conventional medications assisted in reducing my pain to a point where I could get back to a baseline of daily functioning, but as time went by and the side effects worsened, I started to understand that they were only addressing the symptoms and not the root cause(s) of my condition. This is where natural health came in.
After I’d had my eyes opened to the benefits of these therapies, I became so passionate about sharing this knowledge with others.
What do you get sick of hearing about natural health?
From a nutrition perspective, I get sick of hearing that all we do is write meal plans and tell people the amount of calories, carbs, protein and fat they should eat. There’s an assumption that our work only centres around weight loss, macronutrients, and ‘calories in vs. calories out’, but this isn’t the case.
Holistic Nutritionists view food as a source of nourishment and enjoyment for the body. Our primary objective is to use our case-taking and pathology interpretation skills to figure out what’s driving an individual’s health concerns, so we can provide tailored therapeutic dietary advice.
What’s natural health’s most common misconception?
That natural medicine is “hippy woo woo” stuff that isn’t rooted in any science or evidence. This is untrue! Many peer-reviewed scientific studies have been published to support the efficacy of natural medicine interventions (such as diet and lifestyle changes) in the treatment of different health conditions. As degree-qualified practitioners, we stay up-to-date with this research and use it to inform our treatments so we can foster the best possible client outcomes.
There’s also the common misconception that natural health practitioners are anti-conventional medicine, which isn’t the case. The two medical systems are not enemies and in fact can be highly effective when used in tandem.
Amelia Hetherington, Clinical Naturopath and EFT Tapping Practitioner
What's your day-to-day like in this profession?
I tend to be in clinic most days which begins in the morning and I see my clients with a focus on endometriosis, female reproductive conditions, gut issues and mental health.
After I finish off practising for the day I generally spend one-to-two hours collecting all my notes from the day, sending off treatment plans, scripts and making up herbal tinctures for my clients that day. I also love taking part in recipe and content creation which slots into my weeks. This could be creating recipes for projects I am working on or writing eBooks and blogs for my website or for other businesses.
Why do you think natural health has a reputation for not being a legitimate form of health care?
It's interesting as natural health formed the basis of medicine and healing for thousands of years. Disconnecting from our body’s natural healing mechanisms is also so common. We are told to take a pill and all our woes will go away, and that isn’t the case in natural health. It does take some time and perseverance.
What’s natural health’s most common misconception?
The most common misconception is that we are all hippies just making it up as we go. This is so far from the truth as for each client we spend hours scouring over new updated medical research and through science-backed texts to support our treatment protocols.
Clare Lucas, Traditional Chinese Medicine, Herbal Medicine & Acupuncture, Ayurvedic Medicine, Yoga & Reiki Specialist
What’s natural health’s most common misconception?
I think the most common misconception around natural health is in its efficacy and the impact it can have on our overall health. Alternative therapies have extremely strict guidelines and regulations all based on evidence approaches, practices and research.
Most alternative medicine degrees, such as Chinese Medicine, Chiropractic studies and Naturopathy take four-to-five years of full-time study, combining a much higher level of evidence-based studies such as health science, human physiology, biology, anatomy, neuroscience and pathology. These are core units we would see other professions such as physiotherapists, doctors and nurses also conduct.
What would you say to someone who’s thinking of getting into natural health?
I would first recommend finding a modality that resonates with you the most. For most people, moving into a study or profession in the natural health world is because that particular modality has worked for them in their own journey, which has allowed them the understanding and insight into the benefits and importance of the medicine.
Riannon Page, Naturopath
Which area of natural health are you in?
I am a fully qualified clinical Naturopath and founder of Mungbean Health. Naturopathy is a form of alternative medicine that emphasises natural remedies and the body's ability to heal itself. Naturopathy is a patient-centred approach to healthcare, promoting holistic wellness and empowering patients to take control of their health.
What's your favourite thing about your profession?
My current role as a Naturopath specialising in women's health, fertility, pregnancy and postpartum is particularly rewarding, especially with supporting women seeking fertility help.
There is nothing quite like helping a couple fall pregnant after they were told ‘they will never have babies’ by a different medical health professional!
What do you think natural health’s most common misconception is?
A common misconception is that naturopathy is only for people who are already sick or have chronic conditions. In reality, naturopathy is a holistic approach to health that focuses on preventing illness and promoting wellness through lifestyle changes, diet, and other natural remedies.
Some people also believe that naturopathy is not compatible with conventional medicine and that naturopaths discourage their patients from seeking medical care. This is not true. Naturopaths work alongside medical doctors and other healthcare professionals to provide the best possible care for their patients and they encourage their patients to seek appropriate medical care when necessary.
Ellen Freeman, Acupuncturist and Chinese Medicine Practitioner
What do you get sick of hearing about natural health?
I personally don’t like the phrase ‘natural health’. It creates an unnecessary divide between complimentary medicine and allopathic medicine. We want to be regarded as a legitimate medical field, so I personally feel labelling ourselves as ‘the natural option’ only makes other medical professions buy into the illegitimacy claims.
What’s natural health’s most common misconception?
That we all hate Western medicine! As an acupuncturist, one of my biggest passions is client education.
If a client sheepishly tells me that they had to take Panadol for a headache or for the aching ankle that just wouldn’t stop, I want them to know that it’s okay. There’s no one medicine for everyone.
It’s wonderful that we’re all extremely passionate about our own modalities, but an acceptance for other treatment types will encourage patients to find the combination that suits their needs best. I’m not going to be the practitioner that tells my clients to only see me and abandon all other types of medicine; we all need to work together to do the very best by our patients.
The health information in this article is general in nature. Please always consult your GP or other trusted health practitioner to seek advice that is specific to your needs.
