We Tried Fighting Fatigue With Natural Health — Here’s How It Went

Bianca Davino
Welcome to our new series ‘Inside The World Of Natural Health', created in partnership with Endeavour College of Natural Health, where we’ll be hearing about holistic approaches to health.
Being a ‘tired girlie’ has basically become part of our collective personalities. But what happens when you try a holistic, natural health approach to help with fatigue?
In the first episode of our series ‘Inside The World Of Natural Health’, follow Anna as she goes on a fatigue-fighting journey, working with nutritionist Lani Finau on a treatment plan involving diet and caffeine changes, vitamin intake and acupuncture to boost her energy levels.
Watch the video below to find out what happens.
