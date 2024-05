My 27 Tattoos Have Helped Me Reclaim My Chronic Pain

This level of narration provided by an artist is a contrasting experience to medical settings. I recently tried a nerve-blocking procedure to help with pelvic pain caused by endometriosis. A bilateral ilioinguinal nerve block is a relatively straightforward procedure taking less than 15 minutes, however, if you’ve experienced trauma in medical settings before, every trip into the hospital can feel like a mountain you must overcome. Within moments of arriving in the room, the male doctor asked me what I was waiting for, and told me to take off my trousers, in an open space with three other members of staff. He then failed to explain any part of the procedure including when a four-inch needle would be entering my groin, and I left with symptoms that I wasn’t warned about, which triggered a panic attack.