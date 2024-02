HPV can be scary. When I first got diagnosed at 25, after my first cervical cancer screening (or smear, as some people call them), I didn’t know who to talk to about it and I was ashamed. There’s no way of knowing how and when HPV is contracted — I could have got it from a regular partner, a safe fleeting interaction using a condom, or even from just being fingered while still a “virgin”, as problematic as that word is. Anyone can get it from any sexual interaction. In fact, it’s worth knowing that eight in 10 people will get HPV at least once in their lives, and in most cases the body clears it on its own. However, it’s always important to be on top of your cervical health.