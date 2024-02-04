Now, being educated on the subject myself, I know much better than to feel any shame about my past sexual choices. Still, it often takes a lot of self-education to get the reassurance that’s needed when faced with a letter that says you have HPV — this has been my experience, along with several R29 readers who are ready to share their stories with you. The more we talk, the better chance we have of removing the stigma around this common, genderless virus.