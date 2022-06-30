I Have An STI & Still Have Casual Sex. Here’s How

Even though many people are terrified at the thought of contracting an STI, not everyone discusses sexual health before becoming intimate. That’s one of the reasons why I felt a deep sense of injustice upon my diagnosis: no one I’ve ever slept with asked me about my history or got tested regularly yet I was ostracised when I decided to disclose my HPV, despite being told it wasn’t necessary. "Generally, we don't advise that it is essential to inform all partners of an HPV diagnosis as it is so common and symptoms can take a long time to show," says Jodie Crossman, a sexual health specialist nurse. "There are around 100 different 'strains' of the HPV virus and about eight out of 10 people will contract it at some point in their lives. For most people, HPV is harmless and will go away without treatment within about two years." It's important to note that more research is needed in this field. The fact that currently only women can be tested for HPV perpetuates the incorrect idea that it is a female infection. However, talking about your sexual health is a good habit to develop. As Tricia points out, people should be able to have agency over their sexual health.