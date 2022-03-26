Why You Should Never, Ever Text Someone: “We Need To Talk”

"If you don’t have any additional context about what the sentiments of the person sending the message are, then you’re likely to anticipate something negative," Dr Kaye explains. "If somebody said 'can we chat?' or 'are you free for a chat?' in person, you’d be able to read the necessary cues face to face and you’d have an instinctive sense of what sort of conversation it was going to be based on the tone they might use or their non-verbal communication, such as a smile."