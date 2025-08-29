Returning To Tobago Taught Me How To Travel Alone Without Feeling Lost

Travelling back to the Caribbean gave me a sense of purpose and shifted my politics from rage to compassion. Seeing William Trim, the retired Head of the Tobago Forestry Division, still hosting tours at the Main Ridge Forest Reserve, speak so passionately about the ecosystem he dedicated his life to preserving, made me conscious of how my actions impact this land. When we followed Newton George up a steep hill on Little Tobago Island and he pointed out the birds soaring above with childlike wonder, I became attuned to the birdsong around me. When I see birds flying around my aunt’s avocado tree, I think of Newton’s father, once the sole tenant of Little Tobago, caring for the land and passing his knowledge down to his son. I’ve never felt so connected to the earth as I did while watching people who look like me tirelessly marvel at their homes.