Returning To Tobago Taught Me How To Travel Alone Without Feeling Lost
I felt shy walking into people’s homes, convinced I was being intrusive, but their warm smiles dissolved my hesitation. It took me a while to reconcile that I was a stranger to these people, yet they embraced me as if I were one of their own.
Travel is often framed as an escape; a way to briefly step into a life that isn’t your own. I don’t want to escape my life anymore. When I travel — especially to the Caribbean — it’s about grounding myself more deeply in who I am and where I come from.