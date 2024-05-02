Everything You Need To Know If You’re Under 35 & Considering a Working Holiday in Australia

Picture this: clocking off and taking a dip in the glassy sea to wash off the day. Road trips through the bush, red dirt and tall eucalypts to find shade under. Watching the surfers twist balletically before work, flat white in hand. That’s what is waiting for you on a working holiday in Australia.
You’ve got the vision, now here is the practical info to stop you daydreaming at your desk and to actually start living.
If you’re a UK citizen who’s hungry for a working holiday down under, this is the guide for you. We’ve unpacked answers to all of your questions ahead of time. From Aussie insider tips to the non-negotiables on your travel itinerary and exciting changes to the Working Holiday visa programme, here’s everything you need to know before your life-changing stint abroad.
So… what are you waiting for?
Why Australia is the perfect destination for your working holiday
For those seeking to embark on a journey of exploration and self-discovery, nowhere will welcome you quite like Australia. Aside from the obvious lifestyle perks, Australia is the perfect place to dive into opportunities for personal and career development, cultural enrichment, as well as a break from the routine of everyday life.
There’s nothing quite like moving to the opposite side of the world to totally shake up your life, broaden your perspectives and discover new things about yourself. Making the decision to move is the hardest part of your Working Holiday journey, but don’t forget that nothing grows in the comfort zone!
The must-haves on your Aussie itinerary
Its size means it is hard to scope the true size of Australia. So, it’s not going to be a shock to say that one of the most unique aspects to Australia lies within its natural and cultural diversity.
From vibrant cities to world-renowned natural wonders, spending time in Australia will allow you to discover more about yourself as you explore all that the country has to offer, seeing where you thrive.
For those seeking to immerse themselves in nature:
• Pay a visit to the awe-inspiring landscapes of Uluṟu-Kata Tjuṯa National Park and gain a deeper understanding of Indigenous culture and the country’s traditional owners
• Explore one of the world’s oldest tropical rainforests, the Daintree Rainforest in Queensland
• Sink your heels into the sand of Western Australia’s breathtaking beaches, voted the best in the world
• Escape to the picturesque Adelaide Hills and sip on artisanal wines at one of the regions many vineyards
For an unparalleled city experience:
• Take a stroll down Melbourne’s iconic CBD streets and explore the cities vibrant arts scene and famous café hangouts
• Discover Perth’s hidden gems, including a dumpling bar disguised as a laundry.
• Visit Sydney for a glimpse into its world-renowned food culture and incredible offering of cuisines from all across the globe
• Take a trip to the dynamic city of Hobart and visit its abundance of esteemed modern art galleries and museums
• Treat yourself to food, drinks, shopping and entertainment at some of Brisbane’s coolest markets, all housed within some converted shipping containers
Be prepared to travel the distance - it’s worth it
A little preparation goes a long way when making the move to the other side of the world. Firstly, don’t overdo it with the luggage - if you’re anything like me, you’ll be trying to pack the kitchen sink, but you’ll thank yourself when you don’t have to blow your budget on extra baggage. It’s tempting to try and sleep the whole way through a long-haul flight, but getting some movement every couple of hours will do wonders for your circulation and for your brain. Try some in-seat stretching and a stroll down the aisle here and there. It could also be a great opportunity to set some personal intentions and goals for the adventure ahead… imagine reading them back on your flight home!
It may sound simple but make sure you know what kind of climate you’re heading into. Australia is renowned for its incredible weather though, depending on the time of year and destination, it can be a little temperamental. Good quality, protective outerwear and SP50+ sunscreen are non-negotiables all year round, no matter what city you’re flying into to prevent turning a shade akin to a lobster on day dot.
How much is it going to cost?
Before you make your big move, you’ll want to have an idea on the associated costs and what sort of savings you might need when you first arrive. If you’re thinking about a Working Holiday, you’ll need to have a minimum of $5,000 AUD of savings in order to demonstrate you can simultaneously support yourself whilst in Australia, and purchase your flight home. Other associated expenses include the visa itself, which costs $635 AUD per year that you apply for (ie. $1,905 AUD in total if you plan to stay for the three year maximum visa length). What you can expect to receive in return is access to the country's fantastic free Medicare health-care system, an abundance of incredible fresh local produce and a generally laidback way of life - Aussie’s believe in work-life balance.
Good to know Visa updates for those thinking about a Working Holiday
Now what do the updates to Australia’s Working Holiday Visa programme really mean for you?
As of 1 July 2023, one of the most significant changes that came into play was that the eligible age bracket to apply for the visa increased from 30 to 35. This means that any eligible UK, British National or Northern Ireland passport holder aged between 18-35 can now apply for the Australian Working Holiday visa, so long as they do so before the clock strikes 12 on the night before their 36th birthday. A major benefit to this increased eligible age range means that if you’re someone who has already spent one or two years in Australia on a Working Holiday visa, you can still access the full three years and apply for your remaining visa(s) if you are under 35.
Sounds like a pretty good deal to me.
The Takeaway
There’s no doubt that making the decision to spend time abroad in Australia will be a life-altering one. With a bit of preparation and an open mind, you can be sure your time down under will leave you with invaluable life experiences, a new found sense of adventure as well as new relationships and memories that will last a lifetime. To find out more, head to australia.com.
