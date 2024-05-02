Everything You Need To Know If You’re Under 35 & Considering a Working Holiday in Australia

A little preparation goes a long way when making the move to the other side of the world. Firstly, don’t overdo it with the luggage - if you’re anything like me, you’ll be trying to pack the kitchen sink, but you’ll thank yourself when you don’t have to blow your budget on extra baggage. It’s tempting to try and sleep the whole way through a long-haul flight, but getting some movement every couple of hours will do wonders for your circulation and for your brain. Try some in-seat stretching and a stroll down the aisle here and there. It could also be a great opportunity to set some personal intentions and goals for the adventure ahead… imagine reading them back on your flight home!