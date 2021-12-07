Whether you’re planning a city jaunt for the festive lights and markets or you want to swap hustle and bustle for something truly remote, there’s nothing quite like a Christmas getaway. It’s one of the reasons why The Holiday remains one of the very best festive films (well, this and Jude Law in glasses). Escaping normality feels exciting at the best of times but throw carols, mulled drinks around the fire and the possibility of snow into the mix and it’s positively magical.
With the disappointment of Christmas 2020 at the back of our mind and our eyes set on a brighter, merrier festive season, we’ve rounded up the very best getaways that Airbnb has to offer, from stunning London flats to quaint, cosy cottages and seaside hideaways. But you better be quick booking 'cos it looks like everyone has travel on their mind right now!