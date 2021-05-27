Is there anything better than a British seaside holiday? Fish and chips and a 99 Flake as you dodge the seagulls, drizzly afternoons in the arcades, warming up in the pub after a bitterly cold swim, evening strolls along the pier... Sure, it’s not the same as a trip to the Med but there’s nothing like coastal air to blow away the lockdown cobwebs.
With the upcoming bank holiday and restrictions easing further (holiday rentals opened on 17th May), you might think that all the best seaside homes have been snatched up. You’re wrong! We’ve done the legwork and trawled through Airbnb to find 15 options across the UK. Whether you’re looking for a romantic getaway for two, a reunion pad for your group of six or a solo change of scenery, read on to find our favourite seaside escapes.
*Rates do not account for cleaning, booking and other Airbnb fees.