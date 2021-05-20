It might seem odd, after a year in lockdown, wanting to get as far away from other people as possible. But if you’re anything like me, your office is your living room, you dread the sound of your email notifications and you can’t stand another night staring at the same four walls. Personally, my current favourite escapist fantasy involves a secret cabin in the woods; close second is a wind-beaten seaside hideaway or a thatched cottage. Unsurprisingly, I’m not alone. TikTok’s ‘Don’t Be Surprised If I Just’ trend has taken over my For You page as we collectively daydream about binning our phones and running away to the world’s remotest locations.
Now, as restrictions lift and travel is back on the cards, our fantasies can become reality. Thanks to a Pinterest board's worth of inspiration and plenty of late nights trawling the internet, I’ve found the best that the UK has to offer. From the Scottish Highlands to St Ives, you can find them all on Airbnb. Whether you’re looking for a cosy farmhouse or glamping spot, read on to find the most remote staycations on offer for post-lockdown. All you’ll need to pack is a stack of good books and some hiking boots.
*Rates do not account for cleaning, booking and other Airbnb fees.