14 Of The Best Airbnb Glamping Spots For Your Next Long Weekend

There are two kinds of people in the world: those who love camping and those who detest it. I’m yet to find someone who sits on the fence. Aside from festivals, when everyone is too drunk/tired/covered in mud and glitter to care, communal showers, fears of rain leaks and sleeping on the ground can really split opinion. Relationships or friendship groups often include people from opposite camps (yes, pun intended), meaning that someone is always left with the short straw.
Luckily, for those averse to nights under canvas, there’s a middle ground that pleases everyone: glamping. The best of camping (the romanticism of sleeping under the stars, sense of adventure and lower costs) and the best of a luxury hotel (proper beds with proper mattresses, private bathrooms, full kitchens and added extras like hot tubs or baths) in one neat package. Today, there are endless options to choose from, whether you fancy a night in a teepee, shepherd’s hut, yurt, eco pod, treehouse or caravan. Now that foreign holidays are off the cards for most of us, glamping staycations are the perfect chance to explore the UK. So, from the Isle of Arran to the Cambridgeshire Fens, we’ve trawled Airbnb for the best glamping options the country has to offer. Read on to find your next holiday match.
*Rates do not account for cleaning, booking and other Airbnb fees.
