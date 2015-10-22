The Best Airbnbs Within 2 Hours Of London

London is great, but even the most loyal of city dwellers need a change of scenery from time to time.
Making regular trips to exotic destinations isn't always feasible, but easy-to-reach weekend excursions are a great alternative. Well get ready, we’ve done the leg work for you, and narrowed down the 12 best and most unique Airbnbs, within a two-hour drive from London.
All you need is some wheels, a 120 minute-long playlist and your BFF/s. Whether you fancy a weekend with pals in a country castle, or a jaunt to a weird and wonderful water tower, read on to discover the coolest city escapes.