If one of your New Year's resolutions is to get away more, either in the UK or further afield, Airbnb has your back.
The accommodation platform has released its list of trending destinations for 2023, including 10 staycation hotspots in England, Wales and Scotland. The list is based on recent earches made on Airbnb for a 2023 check-in, so it offers an insight into the places people actually want to visit this year.
Top of the international list is Málaga, the Spanish port city that's a three-hour flight from the UK. The perennially popular Ibiza and Lanzarote also make the list, as does city-break favourite Amsterdam. Meanwhile, some holidaymakers are planning big trips to Sydney and Melbourne in Australia and Auckland in New Zealand.
Within the UK, Airbnb users are most interested in the soothing countryside of Tyne and Wear in northern England and the city amenities of Edinburgh in Scotland. West Yorkshire, home to Leeds, loads of stunning countryside and the queer haven of Hebden Bridge, is also proving especially popular.
"Our data shows that British holidaymakers are exploring both the nearest and farthest corners of the globe for their 2023 escapes, with the north of England and Scotland proving particularly popular for domestic holidays, while sunny Spanish hotspots top the trending international destination list," says Airbnb's Amanda Cupples.
"As the cold draws in, we often find searches for sunnier climates on the rise – and this year has been no exception – with beach and pool categories proving most popular."
The top trending destinations abroad:
1. Málaga, Spain
2. Marseille, France
3. Ibiza, Spain
4. Lyon, France
5. Kaş, Turkey
6. Melbourne, Australia
7. Auckland, New Zealand
8. Lanzarote, Spain
9. Sydney, Australia
10. Amsterdam, Netherlands
The top trending destinations in the UK:
1. Tyne and Wear, England
2. Edinburgh, Scotland
3. West Yorkshire, England
4. Cardiff, Wales
5. Newport, Wales
6. Merseyside, England
7. Derbyshire, England
8. Manchester, England
9. Sheffield, England
10. Portsmouth, England
