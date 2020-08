The Cottagecore Aesthetic Is Alive & Well At These UK Airbnbs

The cottagecore aesthetic has been a staple of internet culture for some time now, but thanks to quarantine, it's thriving like never before. People are baking bread knitting , and they're doing it all while listening to Taylor Swift's new album Folklore , the official soundtrack to the wholesome and cosy DIY lifestyle. If you're one of the many that have embraced cottagecore over the last several months but now want to aesthetic even further, look no further than Airbnb for inspiration.