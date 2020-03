Why Is Everyone So Into Making Bread Right Now?

Sourdough, while still simple, is more like intermediate-level bread-making. It's for those who are able to successfully make a sourdough starter (which can be made without yeast if you have the time). And there's something to be said about artfully slicing into the floured top of your raw dough and watching it bloom apart in the oven. The bakes have found their way all over Instagram and there are live updates on Twitter, to the point where user Jessica Ellis called it out on Sunday: "Ok I understand everyone is freaking out but why are ALL of you baking sourdough."