The Back-Of-The-Cupboard Meals Real People Are Cooking Right Now

Name: Dayane

Age: 25



Pantry staples this meal calls for:

Black beans, any type of rice, and whatever seasonings you have in your pantry it's that easy.



Do you use a specific recipe for this dish?

Not really, you can add anything you have on hand to the dish.



How many times have you made this dish recently? Do you have any tricks to prevent from getting tired of eating this meal over and over?

You can definitely switch out the ingredients and the seasonings — you can pair it with chickpeas or different types of rice or you can eat the beans with toast and avocados. Add ingredients like avocados, cheese, green peppers, or any vegetables you have, if you don't have those things it can be as simple as black beans and rice. Be creative with it you cannot go wrong.



What are the most important pantry staples you were sure to stock up on during this time?

We made sure we stocked up on can goods and lots of fruits and vegetables that we can pair with any food we want to cook for the week just so we don't get bored with what we were eating.