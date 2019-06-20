The catwalks of SS19 were strewn with dress trends: Prada went for '60s embellished minis, Burberry highlighted lace detailing and Altuzarra made crochet well and truly contemporary. It can become a bit of a minefield. With so many dress styles at our disposal, how are we supposed to choose just one to invest in this season?
Happily, one microtrend is gaining approval across the board: shirred, smocked fabric. The gathered and elasticated area usually sits around the bust, making this dress universally flattering, from big boobs to itty bitty titties. Thanks to the stretchy nature of the shirring, it adjusts to your chest size, meaning there's something for everyone.
While cult labels including Reformation, Faithfull The Brand and Ganni are leading the pack with seersucker, lime and printed iterations, the high street has also created several sellout pieces, like ASOS' already popular prairie number.
The styling rules? There are none. Any length (from minis and midis to maxis) and any style (puff sleeves, off-the-shoulder or strappy) goes, and the best part is that you can forego a bra thanks to its snug fit. Goodbye sweaty summer underboob. Click through to see our favourite shirred summer dresses.