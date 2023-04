In order to combat the loneliness or sense of static that can come from living alone, I was always out somewhere — at the beach, the shops, the park, eating out. And as fun as doing those things might be, I wasn't spending enough time in that discomfort I was feeling at home. Sometimes you truly need to sit in a negative feeling to work out what you can do to change it. And sometimes you simply need time to get used to things — I just didn't give that part of my life enough time to fall into place, or for me to truly fall in love with the solo living lifestyle.