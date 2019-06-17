12 Tips For Avoiding 'Single Tax' When You Don't Have A Partner

For couples, these worries might stem from any number of things – one person supporting the other through a tough patch financially, for instance. Hell, some things might be more expensive for couples; splitting finances is a tricky business and if you choose to do it equally, you might find yourself out of pocket when it comes to maintaining the other person's rubbish car.
But let's also admit something else – there are absolutely some situations where single people find themselves at a disadvantage economically. Paying rent, for instance. Coughing up £800 a month for a one-bedroom flat would be a lot more palatable if there were two people to shoulder the burden.
This so-called "single tax" also exists when it comes to holidays (single rooms in hotels are few and far between), travel (no Two Together railcard discount here), bills, subscriptions, 2-for-1 deals on food, dating (lord knows the pursuit of romance can be seriously pricey).
So, after speaking to couples about how they manage their money, this week we reached out to the single ladies of the Money Diaries Facebook Group to get a few tips from them on how to avoid spending more.